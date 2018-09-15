Logo
F1 - Newey says full focus back on F1

"The Valkyrie supercar with Aston Martin is complete"


15 September 2018 - 11h28, by GMM 

Adrian Newey says his focus is now firmly back on formula one.

In recent years, the famous F1 designer has taken a step back from the sport, focusing instead on other Red Bull-related projects.

"Well, the Valkyrie supercar with Aston Martin is complete," Newey told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper. "I spent a lot of time on that.

"But for the past 15 months, I have focused once again on F1 cars.

"We also have an excellent technical director in Pierre Wache, who leads an excellent team," he added.

Newey will be busy with that team as it works on getting ready for Red Bull’s new works Honda project for 2019.

"Installation in the new chassis will not be the problem," he insisted.

"Of course, Honda has other requirements than Renault, but adjusting to that is no big deal. What is more important is that we are building a very good relationship with Honda.

"It impresses me how much they are focused on success and the efforts they are making.

"We are facing exciting times, as the past few years have been very frustrating. Having the best car but no chance at the world championship is demoralising," Newey added.

However, Red Bull is losing a key man in the form of James Key, a highly respected technical director at the junior team Toro Rosso.

But Newey said: "We are very careful and respectful of the rules regarding common parts. As far as it is permitted it makes sense, but Key was sometimes a bit negative. I don’t want to say more."


