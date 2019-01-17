The 2019 rule changes will make a "small difference" when it comes to overtaking.

That is the view of Renault technical boss Nick Chester. This week, his colleague at Force India said the tweaks to the front wing and other parts of the car will add multiple seconds to the laptime and badly affect the handling.

"Well yeah, it is quite a big change for 2019," Renault’s Chester said.

But he backed the FIA’s attempt to make overtaking easier this year, ahead of even bigger car changes in 2021.

"I think the concept that the FIA have put forward to try and improve the wake to the following car is the right thing," said Chester.

"Obviously in one year you couldn’t do all of the changes that are planned eventually for 2021, but from what we’ve seen so far I think it’ll make a small difference.

"It’ll go in the right direction, so the following will be a little bit improved, but we’re probably going to have to wait until 2021 to see what the full package can deliver," he added.

Chester would not be drawn on how much slower the new rules will make the cars in 2019.

"We’ve taken a bit of a hit back with the new rules and it’s going to be a question of how fast we can develop," he said.

"I’m not going to give you the actual number but I think the key is going to be how teams come back and how they develop."