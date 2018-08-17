Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New Perez deal due in ’days’ - insider

"It’s going to be a very attractive team in 2019"


17 August 2018 - 10h56, by GMM 

F1 may be in its summer ’shutdown’, but the rumour mill is still in overdrive.

It has been helped along with Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso’s announcements, with the next dominos now set to fall.

One of them is Sergio Perez, who will stay at Force India under new ownership.

"I just talked to Checo," said Fox journalist Luis Manuel Lopez at an event in Mexico.

"He confirmed that there are only days left for his automatic extension at Force India."

Perez himself confirmed: "It’s going to be a very attractive team in 2019."

There is also the matter of Sainz’s teammate at McLaren, with the British team saying only that a decision will be made "in due course".

The smart money is on rookie Lando Norris, with Stoffel Vandoorne linked in turn with a move to Sauber.

"The current period hurts Stoffel’s career and he doesn’t deserve it," former test driver Bas Leinders told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"Maybe it will be better next year. Maybe he has to go to another team," he added.

Auto Motor und Sport journalist Tobias Gruner, however, said Esteban Ocon is another candidate to be Sainz’s McLaren teammate.

"McLaren is said to have reached out to the Frenchman," he wrote.

Some believe Ocon is the favourite because McLaren may hand Norris to Toro Rosso in order to speed up James Key’s transition to the struggling team.

Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly is set to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull, with Kimi Raikkonen apparently now staying at Ferrari instead of being replaced by Charles Leclerc.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC