More changes at Ferrari could be looming in "the coming months".

That is the claim of John Elkann, who took over at the Maranello marque in the wake of Sergio Marchionne’s shock death last year.

His first major act was to oust team boss Maurizio Arrivabene, reportedly in order to ensure that his successor, technical boss Mattia Binotto, stays.

"I have been dealing directly with Ferrari for a few months only," Elkann said at the Detroit auto show. "There was the need to strengthen the organisational structure of the team."

He described Binotto as a "figure with unquestionable technical competence".

It is suggested that Binotto will not ultimately keep both the team boss and technical director roles.

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali, now the CEO of Lamborghini, has been linked with a return to Maranello.

So, too, has the young driver Mick Schumacher.

When asked about those rumours, Elkann said: "I can not anticipate decisions that will be taken within the Scuderia in the coming months.

"We will talk about it at the right time," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We want to build a future worthy of our winning past," Elkann added. "We want to win the world championship as soon as possible — we have been losing too much time."