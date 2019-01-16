Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - More Ferrari changes ’in coming months’

"The need to strengthen the organisational structure"

 F1


Miniboutik



More changes at Ferrari could be looming in "the coming months".

That is the claim of John Elkann, who took over at the Maranello marque in the wake of Sergio Marchionne’s shock death last year.

His first major act was to oust team boss Maurizio Arrivabene, reportedly in order to ensure that his successor, technical boss Mattia Binotto, stays.

"I have been dealing directly with Ferrari for a few months only," Elkann said at the Detroit auto show. "There was the need to strengthen the organisational structure of the team."

He described Binotto as a "figure with unquestionable technical competence".

It is suggested that Binotto will not ultimately keep both the team boss and technical director roles.

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali, now the CEO of Lamborghini, has been linked with a return to Maranello.

So, too, has the young driver Mick Schumacher.

When asked about those rumours, Elkann said: "I can not anticipate decisions that will be taken within the Scuderia in the coming months.

"We will talk about it at the right time," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We want to build a future worthy of our winning past," Elkann added. "We want to win the world championship as soon as possible — we have been losing too much time."


16 January 2019 - 08h24, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Arrivabene exit no surprise - Audetto
Next news: Mercedes ’blocked’ next Ocon move - Villeneuve
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC