Italian grand prix boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza wants to "rethink" its contract with Liberty Media.

It is believed the F1 rights holder and Hockenheim have agreed new terms for a race in 2019, but a darker cloud still lingers over the future of the Italian grand prix.

Talks with Chase Carey are scheduled for this weekend, as Monza hosts its 2018 race.

"It will not be easy, but we will try to rethink the contract with Liberty Media," Sticchi Damiani told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In Europe the other circuits are suffering a lot, Germany is in trouble and many think they will not be able to finance the grand prix.

"So it’s time to look into each other’s eyes. We will do everything to continue the discussion and not stop in 2019. We want to get to 2022, when the Monza GP will be 100 years old," he added.