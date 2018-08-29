Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monza set for F1 contract talks

"It’s time to look into each other’s eyes"


29 August 2018 - 12h05, by GMM 

Italian grand prix boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani says Monza wants to "rethink" its contract with Liberty Media.

It is believed the F1 rights holder and Hockenheim have agreed new terms for a race in 2019, but a darker cloud still lingers over the future of the Italian grand prix.

Talks with Chase Carey are scheduled for this weekend, as Monza hosts its 2018 race.

"It will not be easy, but we will try to rethink the contract with Liberty Media," Sticchi Damiani told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In Europe the other circuits are suffering a lot, Germany is in trouble and many think they will not be able to finance the grand prix.

"So it’s time to look into each other’s eyes. We will do everything to continue the discussion and not stop in 2019. We want to get to 2022, when the Monza GP will be 100 years old," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC