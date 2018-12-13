Monza is looking for EUR 100 million to upgrade the Italian grand prix venue and secure a new grand prix deal with Liberty Media.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said the 100m plan involves changes to a chicane, the Lesmo corner, the widening of the track and new grandstands.

"We will find the money somehow," said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Italian automobile Club Aci.

Monza is just one of various European circuits fighting for their place on Liberty’s F1 calendar.

The upgrade plan at the historic venue involves restoring the original radius of the second Lesmo corner, which was modified after Ayrton Senna’s death in 1994.

Another change is the planned removal of one of the first two chicanes, and the widening of the track to 12 metres to finally get in line with FIA homologation rules.