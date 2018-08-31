Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monza, FP2: Vettel quickest in Italy as Ericsson crashes heavily

A big scare for the Swede!


31 August 2018 - 16h31, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel eclipsed Ferrari team-mate Kimi Räikkönen by almost three tenths of a second to top a second practice session for the Italian Grand Prix that saw a Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson emerge unhurt for a heavy, high-speed crash.

Just two minutes after the green light had appeared at the end of pit lane to signal the start of the session, Ericsson crashed out. At the start of his first flying lap the Swede’s Sauber snapped to the left under braking on the approach to Turn 1 after his DRS failed to close.

His car spun into the barrier and then dug into the grass at the edge of the track. That sent him into a frightening barrel roll. Ericsson’s car eventually came to rest the right way up and he was able to climb out. He was swiftly taken to the medical centre where he was later given the all-clear.

The crash brought out the red flags and there was a 20-minute delay as Ericsson’s wrecked car was removed and the debris cleared from the track.

When running resumed, Vettel was quickly to the fore, the German posting a time of 1:21.716s on supersofts. That put him 0.157s ahead of head team-mate Kimi Räikkönen who was using soft compound Pirelli rubber.

When the field undertook their qualifying simulations, Vettel, who was forced to abandon his first hot lap after running wide at Parabolica, was outpaced by Räikkönen who took top spot with a lap of 1:21.375.

Vettel continued to push and on his fourth attempt jumped ahead of his team-mate to take the P1 slot with a time of 1m21.105s. Räikkönen finished the session 0.270s behind his team-mate.

Third place in the session went to Vettel’s title rival Lewis Hamilton. The championship-leading Mercedes driver finished just 0.017s behind Räikkönen, with the Briton’s team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, four tenths of a second further back.

Fifth and sixth places the session were taken by Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, with Dutchman Verstappen edging his Australian team-mate by 0.142s. Both men were over a second off the pace set by Vettel.

Behind Ricciardo there was then a gap of more than six tenths of a second to best of the rest Racing Point Force India driver Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman finished the session 1.825s off the pace and 0.012s ahead of eighth-placed teammate Sergio Pérez.

Sauber’s Charles Leclerc claimed ninth place with a late qualifying sim after his session was delayed by similar DRS problems to those suffered by his team-mate. Leclerc conducted two tests of his car’s drag reduction system after the restart but on both occasions the wing failed to open. Sauber eventually rectified the problem and in all he was able to complete 20 laps. Tenth place in the session went to Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:21.105 27
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:21.375 31
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:21.393 31
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:21.803 35
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.154 28
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.296 28
07 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:22.930 30
08 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:22.942 32
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:22.965 20
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:23.063 30
11 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:23.077 31
12 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:23.193 32
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:23.233 28
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:23.402 34
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:23.514 28
16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:23.531 16
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:23.566 29
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:23.741 23
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:24.084 30
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari -:—.--- 2

Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC