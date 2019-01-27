Sébastien Ogier won his sixth consecutive Rallye Monte-Carlo on Sunday afternoon after a pulsating duel with Thierry Neuville.

Neuville eroded the Frenchman’s overnight lead and Ogier, driving a Citroën C3 for the first time, started the final speed test just 0.4sec ahead. Despite a throttle problem, he fended off the Belgian to win by 2.2sec – the closest Monte-Carlo finish in history.

Ott Tänak overhauled nine-time champion Sébastien Loeb and Jari-Matti Latvala to clinch third in a Toyota Yaris, a further 2min 13.0sec behind.

Kris Meeke won the final live TV Wolf Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Ogier took four points for second with Neuville scoring three in third. Tänak and Teemu Suninen, driving a Ford Fiesta, took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.