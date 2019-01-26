Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Monte-Carlo, SS9-10: Ogier maintains Monte lead

Neuville rues tyre choice

 F1


Miniboutik



Sébastien Ogier enhanced his Rallye Monte-Carlo lead on Saturday morning as his huge battle with Thierry Neuville continued in the slippery mountains near Gap.

Ogier, who headed the Belgian by 2.0sec overnight, stretched the gap to 5.6sec through the opening Agnières-en-Dévoluy - Corps test. The longest stage of the rally was especially tricky with several sections of frozen ice and snow reducing speeds to a crawl.

Neuville clawed back three-tenths in the following stage from St Leger les Mélèzes to La-Bâtie Neuve to leave the gap at 5.3sec as competitors returned for service.

“It has been a tricky morning, especially the first stage. I’m still happy with the cautious approach. All is still to play for with Thierry and me, but so far, so good,” said Ogier, who is hunting his sixth consecutive Monte-Carlo victory.

Michelin’s studded tyres were the option for all in the opening test, but while Ogier chose two super soft tyres on his Citroën C3 for the next one, Neuville regretted his decision to fit soft rubber onto his Hyundai i20.

“Maybe not the best tyre choice. I was on two soft when I should have been on super soft. It was more slippery than expected,” he admitted.

Andreas Mikkelsen’s podium hopes were shattered when the third-placed Norwegian swiped a wall on the outside of the final corner in Agnières-en-Dévoluy - Corps and ripped the left rear wheel from his i20. He retired at the finish.

His demise allowed Jari-Matti Latvala into third, although his Toyota Yaris was a distant 1min 40.2sec adrift of Neuville. The Finn shed time in a cautious opening test but a pig push in the next netted second fastest time.

He had 4.7sec in hand over Sébastien Loeb, who stalled his i20 at the start of St Leger les Mélèzes - La-Bâtie Neuve. Ott Tänak won both tests and the Estonian climbed to fifth in his Yaris, more than three minutes clear of Kris Meeke.

Elfyn Evans dropped a minute in the opening test with a delaminated rear tyre on his Ford Fiesta. Worse was to come when he ran wide in a fast left corner early in the next stage and crashed down a steep bank.

Esapekka Lappi restarted after yesterday’s retirement but his day proved short-lived as the Finn parked his C3 midway through the opener with a suspected engine problem. Rallye Monte-Carlo rules mean none of today’s retirees can restart tomorrow’s final leg.

Pontus Tidemand’s day also started badly when the Swede dropped two minutes after stopping to change a rear puncture in the opening stage.


26 January 2019 - 11h18, by www.wrc.com 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Monte-Carlo, after SS8: Advantage to Alpine master Ogier

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC