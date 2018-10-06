Dr Helmut Marko thinks former protege Sebastian Vettel’s 2018 title chances are basically over.

The Red Bull official thinks both Ferrari and Vettel, who won all of his titles with the energy drink owned team before switching to Ferrari, made mistakes that have probably cost them the championship.

"I considered Vettel to be the favourite for the title, but he made a lot of mistakes which upsets me," Marko told Austria’s Laola1.

"But I’m also surprised by some of what Ferrari did. When you see that Mercedes now rely on Hamilton, then why not swap around Kimi and Sebastian, as could have been done in Austria?

"Or why in qualifying did they not put Kimi on the track before Vettel, as could have been done in Monza?" the Austrian added.

"Now, Vettel no longer has the right to make mistakes," said Marko. "But even if he doesn’t make any, it will be hard for him to win the title."