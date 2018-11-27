Prema Racing have announced that Mick Schumacher will join them for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 season. The 19-year-old German driver is coming from a sensational year in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, where he scored eight wins, seven pole positions and 14 podium finishes en route to capturing the overall title. With so much achieved, the move to F2 represented the next natural step.

Schumacher has been a part of the Italian team since 2016 and experienced the full single-seater ladder featuring Formula 4, F3 European Championship and now Formula 2. In all his racing endeavors, his progress has been relentless which highlights a very good potential for the upcoming challenge.

He will get a first taste of the F2 2019 car this week during the post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Prema Racing’s Team Principal René Rosin commented: "We are proud to welcome Mick to our Formula 2 operation for 2019. He is an extremely talented and dedicated racer, working with him is a pleasure and we can’t wait to begin this adventure together. This championship is not an easy one due to its learning curve for rookies especially with the introduction of the new car, but we think that Mick has the maturity and skills needed to make it. We are excited for the start of the next chapter in his career and we are happy to be part of it."

Mick Schumacher said: “I’m really looking forward to contesting my next season with Prema in FIA Formula 2 - a logical step on my sporting path in my view, because I want to further improve my technical experience and driving skills. For me, it was very clear to go into Formula 2 with Prema. I can’t thank the Prema family enough for what we achieved together as a team, especially this year, how we continued to develop together. I’m also really excited to drive the Formula 2 tests in Abu Dhabi.”