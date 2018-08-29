Logo
F1 - Mick Schumacher showing father’s genes - Berger

"I hope it goes on like this"


29 August 2018 - 13h35, by GMM 

Mick Schumacher has the ability to tread in his father’s footprints all the way to formula one.

That is the view of F1 legend and now DTM boss Gerhard Berger, who says the 19-year-old son of Michael Schumacher is finally finding his stride in Formula 3.

His tally of wins in the highly competitive European series is now up to 3, with Berger saying he has seen flashes of Michael in his recent driving.

"The guy suddenly shows the Schumacher genes," the Austrian told Auto Bild. "He has developed and is showing some rough edges.

"I hope it goes on like this. Everything is open to him," Berger added. "Everyone would be happy if Mick steps in his father’s footsteps."

Schumacher is currently fourth overall in the European F3 championship, with Dan Ticktum leading the standings.


