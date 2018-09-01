Logo
F1 - Michelin says no but Hankook eyeing F1 in 2020

"I knew they wouldn’t come"


1 September 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

Michelin has ruled out bidding to return to formula one in 2020.

The FIA has put out a tender, but it will require the successful applicant to build current-spec tyres in 2020 before switching to low profile 18-inch wheels the year after.

In a statement, the French company said it is concerned about the different regulations for 2020 and 2021, "as well as the deterioration of performance as a part of the show".

Michelin said it will therefore not be responding to the tender.

"I knew they wouldn’t come," an insider told Speed Week at Monza.

"No team has been contacted by Michelin. But it’s very different with Hankook, who have certainly talked to some teams.

"Whether the FIA has received an application from Hankook, I don’t know. But we know that Pirelli wants to continue," the insider added.


