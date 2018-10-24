Logo
F1 - Mexico 2018 - GP Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff

The US Grand Prix confirmed what we said before the race: This year’s championship fight is far from over. While Lewis was able to extend his lead over Sebastian Vettel in Austin, we lost points to Ferrari in the constructors’ championship. We have a battle on our hands and we will have to keep pushing to win both titles.

We cannot be happy with the result in Texas, but it provides us with an opportunity to learn and come back stronger.

Our next stop brings us to Mexico City where we will face a very different challenge. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is an outlier given its high altitude and the demands this puts on the cars and power units. It has been one of the weaker tracks for us in previous years and we expect a hard fight with Ferrari and Red Bull. The weather forecast predicts conditions similar to those we had in Austin which might throw everyone another curveball by limiting dry running. We know that it is not going to be an easy race, but everyone in the team is focused, motivated and determined to keep the pressure on until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.


24 October 2018 - 12h28, by Olivier Ferret 

