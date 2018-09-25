Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

GP2 - Merhi joins Campos Vexatec Racing for remainder of 2018

Spanish ace displaces Roy Nissany in team’s lineup


25 September 2018 - 11h34, by Olivier Ferret 

Campos Vexatec Racing is pleased to announce that Roberto Merhi will join the team from this weekend’s eleventh meeting of the season at Sochi and subsequently at Yas Marina with one of their Dallara F2 2018 cars. Merhi made his debut in the series with Campos Vexatec Racing in the frame of the Spanish Grand Prix last year and now replaces Roy Nissany. Campos Vexatec Racing has ensured one of the strongest FIA Formula 2 driver line-ups with Italian Luca Ghiotto and Merhi.

“I’m pleased to make my comeback to the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Campos Vexatec Racing. We know each other perfectly and I think we aspire for big things in the remaining races; Campos has a competitive car and, besides, I have gained valuable experience earlier this season. So I feel more prepared after achieving good results” said Merhi.

On the other hand, Adrián Campos, president of Campos Vexatec Racing underlined: “We have no doubts Roberto has bold goals ahead. I’m sure he will perform extremely well in the upcoming races. He has already experience in the series and we are expecting great results considering how talented Roberto is. Adaption isn’t a problem either as we have already worked together previously. We will make our best to make him feel at home and meet our expectations.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
GP2
Photos - Formula 2 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) - 23-26/11
Photos - Formula 2 Spain (Jerez) - 05-08/10
Photos - Formula 2 Italy (Monza) - 31/08-03/09
Photos - Formula 2 Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) - 24-27/08
Photos - Formula 2 Hungary (Hungaroring) - 27-30/07
Photos - Formula 2 Great-Britain (Silverstone) - 13-16/07
Photos - Formula 2 Austria (Red Bull Ring) - 06-09/07
Photos - Formula 2 Azerbaijan (Baku) - 22-25/06
Photos - Formula 2 Monaco - 24-27/05
Photos - Formula 2 Spain (Barcelona) - 11-14/05
GP2

F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








GP2
GP2





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()