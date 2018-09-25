Campos Vexatec Racing is pleased to announce that Roberto Merhi will join the team from this weekend’s eleventh meeting of the season at Sochi and subsequently at Yas Marina with one of their Dallara F2 2018 cars. Merhi made his debut in the series with Campos Vexatec Racing in the frame of the Spanish Grand Prix last year and now replaces Roy Nissany. Campos Vexatec Racing has ensured one of the strongest FIA Formula 2 driver line-ups with Italian Luca Ghiotto and Merhi.

“I’m pleased to make my comeback to the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Campos Vexatec Racing. We know each other perfectly and I think we aspire for big things in the remaining races; Campos has a competitive car and, besides, I have gained valuable experience earlier this season. So I feel more prepared after achieving good results” said Merhi.

On the other hand, Adrián Campos, president of Campos Vexatec Racing underlined: “We have no doubts Roberto has bold goals ahead. I’m sure he will perform extremely well in the upcoming races. He has already experience in the series and we are expecting great results considering how talented Roberto is. Adaption isn’t a problem either as we have already worked together previously. We will make our best to make him feel at home and meet our expectations.”