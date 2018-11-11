Lewis Hamilton may be on pole, but a dispute about the wheels on his Mercedes continues to rage.

In Austin and again in Mexico, the reigning champion team voluntarily stopped using the controversial rims because Ferrari was threatening to protest.

And now Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport said from Brazil that Mercedes may once again stop using the wheels that arguably feature ’aerodynamic’ holes, for fear of Ferrari’s protest.

"Ferrari technical director Mattia Binotto told the FIA in Mexico that he considers the decision of the stewards to be wrong," the report said.

But the Italian team could still question that decision after the race in Brazil in the form of a protest.

That is despite Charlie Whiting declaring: "It would just be a repeat of what we have already seen in Mexico."