F1 - Mercedes helps save German GP

"It was important for us to do everything in our power"


1 September 2018 - 13h37, by GMM 

Germany’s grand prix has been saved by Mercedes.

In the Monza paddock, a preliminary 21 race calendar for 2019 emerged featuring a race at Hockenheim.

It is believed Mercedes played a big role in saving the race, thanks to a EUR 3 million sponsorship.

"The race this year spoke of the enthusiasm for formula one in Germany," Mercedes’ Toto Wolff told Bild newspaper.

"That’s why it was important for us to do everything in our power to keep our home race next year as well," he added.

Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn is now working on keeping Germany on the calendar beyond 2019.

"We are interested in Germany being a permanent host on the calendar again. One solution would be to alternate the grand prix as before between Hockenheim and the Nürburgring," said Brawn.


