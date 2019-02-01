Logo
F1 - Mercedes, Ferrari have different ’attitudes’ - Wolff

"We do not take the win for granted"

Toto Wolff says the biggest difference between Mercedes and Ferrari is the "attitude".

The Austrian, who has presided over the German marque’s utter domination of F1 since 2014, says he runs Mercedes with a "modest" attitude.

"Part of our DNA is that we remain modest as we win," Wolff told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"We do not take the win for granted — we do not see it as something that is self-evident or our right," he added. "We do not go into every weekend with the attitude that winning is a must.

"If there are races in which second is the maximum and we have done our utmost, I have peace with it. I think that is the biggest difference between us and Ferrari," said Wolff.

For the first time in the ’power unit’ era, Ferrari put up a strong challenge to Mercedes’ domination in 2018, but the Italian team ultimately fell short due to strategic and driver mistakes.

Wolff continued: "They have the attitude that anything less than victory is not enough. They have to win. Being second is a failure, even if they still did their best."


1 February 2019 - 13h17, by GMM 



