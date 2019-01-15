McLaren will head into the 2019 season with a "very different car".

That is the claim of team boss Zak Brown, who indicated that the once-great British team’s recent struggles may now be coming to an end.

"It will be a very different car compared to 2018," he is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

"We need good feedback from our drivers, because as the team progresses we need both cars in the points. They know it and it’s the team’s goal," Brown added.

Despite losing Fernando Alonso, McLaren has Carlos Sainz to replace him. The Spaniard said he feels good now that his long collaboration with Red Bull has ended.

"My independence has come with a two year contract with McLaren," he is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"McLaren has a very clear plan," Sainz added. "Hopefully, it will make McLaren what it used to be — a winning team. But it is a long term plan," he warned.

Boss Brown, however, said he expects that McLaren has put together a "good car" for Sainz and rookie teammate Lando Norris to drive this season.

"Winter development went according to plan, although you don’t know what the competition has done, and competition is tough.

"Andreas (Seidl) will be responsible for the management of the F1 team," said Brown. "My role is to give McLaren a competitive platform in whatever form of motor sport we decide to race in.

"F1 is our priority, and I have to make sure there are the right people in the right places with the right resources. With Andreas (Seidl) and James Key and Pat Fry, I’m really happy with the team we have put together," he added.