Ferrari has made yet another change to its team ahead of the 2019 season.

Earlier, following the 2018 death of president Sergio Marchionne, team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has been ousted and Charles Leclerc appointed as 2019 race driver.

Now, Alberto Antonini has left the Maranello team.

Antonini, formerly a prominent Italian journalist, was the head of Ferrari’s F1 press office.

He has been replaced by Silvia Hoffer Frangipane, who in turn has left McLaren.

David Coulthard, a former F1 driver and now British commentator, responded by saying he is "looking forward to working with Silvia to deliver for the Ferrari fans and the wider F1 fans".

During the Arrvabene era, Antonini was criticised for Ferrari’s closed door policy when it came to communicating with the media and fans.

"I’ve known Antonini since he was a boy," said Leo Turrini, a prominent Italian correspondent.

"He has passion. He is competent. I think he did everything he could in difficult circumstances."