Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren not ’copying’ Red Bull car - Sainz

"I’m sure there are ideas from all the teams"

 F1


Miniboutik



Carlos Sainz has played down claims McLaren is ’copying’ Red Bull’s chassis concept for 2019.

With Red Bull moving to Honda power, some have observed that McLaren will now clearly emulate key principles of the Red Bull car that was so effective this year with customer Renault engines.

"I think it’s very straightforward to say that the team is copying a chassis," Sainz, McLaren’s new Spanish driver for 2019, said.

"I’m sure there are ideas from all the teams that McLaren has looked at, but that happens in formula one and in all the categories that I have raced in."

However, the Spaniard - who moves from the works Renault team - said he is sure McLaren will get the same chance to shine with Renault customer power.

"The engine is the same, and when I tested that car I could prove that it is the same as is in the Renault. So that doesn’t bother me," said Sainz.

"I am convinced that Renault gives the same weapons to McLaren that they give for their own cars. I’m not worried for next year that we will not have good equipment."

He said McLaren has "learned a lot from the mistakes that were made" with the 2018 car.

"That’s why I see everyone very impatient for next year to arrive," Sainz said.

But that doesn’t mean he expects McLaren to build a fully competitive car for 2019.

"Competitive car? It depends on what you call competitive," said Sainz.

"If you call competitive fighting for a world championship, I think as formula one is today it’s very early even for podiums.

"But if a competitive car means trying to lead the middle zone, I think that is the goal that McLaren has set. It doesn’t mean we will do it next year, but it is a goal and I think it is realistic," he added. "I will try not to be far away from that."


12 December 2018 - 10h52, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Sirotkin to test DTM, Hartley to Porsche
Next news: Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC