F1 - McLaren ’hard at work’ on 2019 car - Brown

"I’m very happy with the progress and the changes"

Yet another team has announced a mid February launch date for its 2019 car.

Ferrari, Force India and Renault came first, and now McLaren has scheduled a reveal for its new car in the days immediately prior to winter testing.

"Some cars are red, others are blue, on Valentine’s Day, we’ll reveal ours to you," the team said on Twitter, revealing its February 14 launch date.

McLaren had another difficult year in 2018 and has now lost Fernando Alonso, but boss Zak Brown said the team has been spending a lot of time restructuring behind the scenes.

"I’m very happy with the progress and the changes that we have made," he said.

"We are where we wanted to be as far as who we’ve brought in and who we’ve promoted and we’re excited for our future and hard at work on next year’s car," Brown added.


4 January 2019 - 08h06, by GMM 



