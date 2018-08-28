Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren ’going backwards’ - Vandoorne

"Australia was our best race"


28 August 2018 - 13h02, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne says McLaren is "going backwards".

It looks more and more likely that the Belgian, dead last for most of his home race weekend at Spa, has fallen out with McLaren team bosses Zak Brown and Gil de Ferran.

Vandoorne says he is disappointed with the car put at his disposal in 2018.

"Yes, of course," he told La Derniere Heure.

"After winter testing we were promised a lot of developments that never happened. Australia was our best race and ever since, we’re just going backwards."

Not just that, Vandoorne says he doesn’t expect the situation to improve.

"We are not going to get better in the last races, only in Singapore can we still hope to get points."

Vandoorne dismissed rumours he will be dropped prior to Monza this weekend. "I will be there, and I have repeated it 100,000 times," said the Belgian.

And he said he is still holding out hope that he can stay at McLaren beyond 2018.

"Yes, because things can evolve," said the 26-year-old. "It is not the same person who will design the car in the future."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC