Stoffel Vandoorne says McLaren is "going backwards".

It looks more and more likely that the Belgian, dead last for most of his home race weekend at Spa, has fallen out with McLaren team bosses Zak Brown and Gil de Ferran.

Vandoorne says he is disappointed with the car put at his disposal in 2018.

"Yes, of course," he told La Derniere Heure.

"After winter testing we were promised a lot of developments that never happened. Australia was our best race and ever since, we’re just going backwards."

Not just that, Vandoorne says he doesn’t expect the situation to improve.

"We are not going to get better in the last races, only in Singapore can we still hope to get points."

Vandoorne dismissed rumours he will be dropped prior to Monza this weekend. "I will be there, and I have repeated it 100,000 times," said the Belgian.

And he said he is still holding out hope that he can stay at McLaren beyond 2018.

"Yes, because things can evolve," said the 26-year-old. "It is not the same person who will design the car in the future."