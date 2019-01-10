McLaren Racing has appointed Andreas Seidl as managing director of its Formula 1 team. Seidl will report to Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, with responsibility for all aspects of the team’s F1 racing programme.

The move is the latest step in the team’s F1 performance recovery plan and restructure, and part of McLaren Racing’s long-term strategy to return to F1 success.

Seidl will join the team during 2019 and comes to McLaren from his position as Porsche LMP1 Team Principal. This will mark a return to Formula 1 for Seidl, who worked at BMW Motorsport from 2000 and 2006, then at BMW Sauber as head of track operations until 2009. He graduated from the Technical University in Munich with a diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented:

“We are delighted that Andreas is joining McLaren to lead our F1 technical and operational programme. This is a significant appointment for us on two fronts.

“First, it is another important step in our F1 performance recovery plan and long-term commitment to F1. Second, concentrated senior leadership on our F1 programme is an integral part of the long-term strategy of McLaren Racing to expand into other forms of global motorsport over time.

“Andreas is a highly capable leader with a track record of success in everything he has been involved with, and I look forward to working with him.”

Andreas Seidl said:

“This is an enormous privilege and challenge, which I am ready for and committed to. To have an opportunity to contribute to the McLaren legacy is extremely special and inspiring.

“McLaren has the vision, leadership and experience but, most importantly, the people to return to the front, and that will be my absolute focus and mission. I can’t wait to join the team and begin working with my colleagues at McLaren, our partners at Renault and, of course, Carlos and Lando.”