F1 - McLaren, Alonso ’interested’ in Indycar - boss

"McLaren is very interested in having a team"


24 September 2018 - 11h31, by GMM 

Indycar looks set to secure three big names from the world of formula one.

One is the famous team McLaren, who are considering an Indycar entry for 2019. And the others are Fernando Alonso and his ousted 2018 teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

"McLaren is very interested in having a team," Indycar chief Mark Miles told El Confidencial.

"They need to decide to associate with an existing team or start one for themselves.

"The other issue is who will drive," he said. "Three days ago I was with them in England and those were the important issues."

Another issue, however, is a rumour that McLaren’s preferred engine partner Honda has decided it does not want to associate with Alonso in the wake of their contentious relationship in F1.

"I don’t know if there is a clear decision from Honda, but my impression is that for whatever reason the attention is focused more on Chevrolet," said Miles.

As for Alonso, Miles admitted securing the Spaniard for Indycar full-time would be a major coup.

"I think everything is possible. The decisions have not yet been made," he said.

"He could not race at all, do just the Indy 500, do part of the championship along with WEC, or maybe both. I’m sure he has a lot to think about," Miles added.

"Whatever happens, I am very happy that he is thinking about it and he will be welcome."


