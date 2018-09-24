Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mayor shoots down Copenhagen’s F1 project

"I had been open to it but..."


24 September 2018 - 10h55, by GMM 

Advanced plans to bring F1 to Copenhagen have been scrapped.

The Danish capital’s lord mayor Frank Jensen told the local Politiken newspaper: "We cannot participate in the planning of a project that carries so much risk."

Earlier, Copenhagen had been planning for a street race to begin in 2020.

But Jensen explained: "I had been open to it but I realised there was the expectation of a very large public contribution."

The project had been initiated by former Danish science minister Helge Sander, who told Ekstra Bladet newspaper: "I’m incredibly disappointed, because we had achieved so much.

"Liberty Media wanted a race in Copenhagen and we were approved by Charlie Whiting and Hermann Tilke was working on the circuit. We had it in our own hands," he added.

Also strongly involved in the project was businessman Lars Seier Christensen, who admitted he is "pretty angry" about it falling apart.

"The decision is purely political and could have been made 12 months ago, saving our small and talented team thousands of hours of work and several millions of dollars," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()