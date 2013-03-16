Robert Kubica has what it takes to win when he makes his FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés next week.

That’s the view of Yves Matton, whose Citroën Racing organisation is supplying the DS3 RRC Kubica will use on the all-asphalt showcase.

However, Matton insisted that the only expectation he has of Kubica is for the Polish ace is to build his experience of rallying.

“When I see the times he did on Rallye du Var I think he can win in Gran Canaria although I don’t know the level of the other European championship drivers,” said Matton. “A lot of things will be new to him although he’s a big talent and is highly motivated. But this is a season to learn, not to try to win each rally.”

Kubica, a Formula One race winner in the past, is set to contest several rounds of the ERC in a Citroën DS3 RRC run by the French PH Sport concern.