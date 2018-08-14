Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa ’annoyed’ by Stroll comments

"With all modesty, I did a great deal for him"


14 August 2018 - 08h31, by GMM 

Felipe Massa has admitted he was "annoyed" by recent comments made by Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Last year, F1 veteran Massa sat alongside teenage rookie Stroll at Williams, where it was common knowledge that the experienced Brazilian was his driving "mentor".

But Stroll insisted recently that he got "no guidance from him (Massa) whatsoever".

Massa told Globo: "I did more for him than Michael Schumacher did for me, and he (Schumacher) was my teacher.

"With all modesty, I did a great deal for him. I first met him when he was 7, so it was a pleasure for me to take him under my wing and help him."

Massa, now retired, hinted that he therefore feels betrayed by Stroll’s recent comments.

"He had big problems with pace and also understanding a formula one car. I was very close to him and spoke to him a lot and helped him in a way that no one else has done for a driver," he said.

"That’s why I was angry when I saw the comments, because I had not imagined he would say that. But we have no problem with each other," Massa added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC