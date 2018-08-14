Felipe Massa has admitted he was "annoyed" by recent comments made by Williams driver Lance Stroll.

Last year, F1 veteran Massa sat alongside teenage rookie Stroll at Williams, where it was common knowledge that the experienced Brazilian was his driving "mentor".

But Stroll insisted recently that he got "no guidance from him (Massa) whatsoever".

Massa told Globo: "I did more for him than Michael Schumacher did for me, and he (Schumacher) was my teacher.

"With all modesty, I did a great deal for him. I first met him when he was 7, so it was a pleasure for me to take him under my wing and help him."

Massa, now retired, hinted that he therefore feels betrayed by Stroll’s recent comments.

"He had big problems with pace and also understanding a formula one car. I was very close to him and spoke to him a lot and helped him in a way that no one else has done for a driver," he said.

"That’s why I was angry when I saw the comments, because I had not imagined he would say that. But we have no problem with each other," Massa added.