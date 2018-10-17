Dr Helmut Marko has joined those who are unconvinced the aerodynamic changes for 2019 will substantially improve overtaking.

F1’s current generation of cars may be the fastest ever, but the aerodynamic ’wake’ means it is also harder than ever for a chasing car to follow his rival.

"With our car, you can feel the guy ahead of you at up to 5 seconds away," Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

F1 wants to address the problem properly for the all-new regulations in 2021, but for next year the cars must incorporate some changes including to the front wing.

"We’ll have to wait and see what happens in reality," Red Bull official Marko said.

A similar approach has worked in Indycar, but Marko is sceptical that could apply to formula one.

"Indycar is not comparable to F1 because of the standard chassis," he said.

"As soon as individual solutions come into play, as in formula one, it is incredibly difficult to just solve a problem like that."