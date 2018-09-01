Logo
F1 - Markelov to drive for Renault F1 in FP1 in Sochi

"This is the best early birthday present I could get"


1 September 2018 - 11h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Formula One Team is delighted to announce that its Test & Development Driver, Artem Markelov, will drive for the team at the Russian Grand Prix, taking the place of Carlos Sainz for FP1 at the Sochi Autodrom.

Currently fifth in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, Artem will combine his FP1 duties in Sochi with the penultimate round of this season’s Formula 2 season, also taking place at Sochi on the same weekend. He aims to add to his three wins in 2018, claimed in Bahrain, Monaco and Austria, at his home round.

Artem is a frequent visitor to the Renault Sport Formula One Team simulator at Enstone, England, and is also part of a development programme which includes running in the team’s 2016 car, the R.S.16. He will celebrate his 24th birthday on September 10th, two weeks before he gets behind the wheel of the Renault R.S.18.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing:

"We are happy to give Artem this opportunity behind the wheel of the Renault R.S.18 at his home Grand Prix. Artem has shown on and off track this year that he is a valuable team member. Artem was able to prove at the in-season test in Budapest that he deserved this opportunity and we are looking forward to seeing him in action for FP1 at Sochi."

Artem Markelov, Test & Development Driver:

"This is the best early birthday present I could get and I am determined to make the most of this opportunity. Being part of Renault Sport Formula One Team has helped me as a racing driver so to be able to put these lessons into practice in Sochi is a tremendous honour."


