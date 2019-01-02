Michael Schumacher’s former manager says he advised the seven time world champion against returning to F1 in 2010.

Schumacher, who turns 50 this week, retired in 2006 but made a comeback with the then bourgeoning Mercedes works team three years later.

But the great German was without his long-time manager Willi Weber for his 2010 return.

Asked by Abendzeitung newspaper if he advised Schumacher to return, Weber said: "Not at all. I summoned him and said ’Please don’t do it. You can only lose!’

"He was a seven time world champion with nothing to prove. But he really wanted to drive. I thought it’s fine that he drives, but it will be without me," Weber revealed.

In the final days of 2013, Schumacher crashed whilst skiing in France, and now more than five years later, almost nothing is known about his brain injuries.

Asked if their pre-comeback disagreement soured their relationship, Weber answered: "Not at all.

"We still had a contract until 2014, but I just didn’t want to go around the world anymore.

"I am a person who sees that everything in life has its time. And what Michael and I did in almost 20 years, that was our formula one time. You cannot repeat that or bring the past back to life.

"We separated as friends and then spoke hundreds of times on the phone or together for coffee or dinner," he said.