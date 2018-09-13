Logo
F1 - Magnussen to stay at Haas in 2019 - report

Confirmation of the deal could be announced soon


13 September 2018 - 09h24, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen looks set to be retained by Haas for the 2019 season.

While his teammate Romain Grosjean has had more of a struggle, the American team is openly happy with Dane Magnussen.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper says Haas’ 2019 option on Magnussen expires at the end of September, but confirmation of the deal could be announced in Singapore or shortly afterwards.

"It was a challenge with a team in the second year when he came," said team boss Gunther Steiner. "It was an opportunity as well, and he took the opportunity."


