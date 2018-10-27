Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen to get married next summer

"I do not want to go into too much detail"

 F1


Miniboutik



Kevin Magnussen has revealed he is engaged to be married.

Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that the Haas driver proposed to his girlfriend Louise.

"Yes, it is true that we will be married in the summer," Magnussen confirmed in Mexico.

Danish media said the wedding will take place in the August break next year.

Magnussen says he has been engaged for some time now, but didn’t feel the need to announce it.

"It’s strange to me to share my privacy with people I do not know," said the Dane. "So I do not want to go into too much detail and I hope people respect that."

Magnussen is much keener to let the world know his opinion about the ’fuel economy’ rules in formula one, which led to his disqualification in Austin a week ago.

He says the rules are "stupid".

"The end of the race was not a race anymore. Nobody attacking, nobody defending. How is that racing?" Magnussen is quoted by SID news agency.

"The last lap we all drove down the straight at half throttle. It was a joke."


27 October 2018 - 16h35, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: FIA gives green light to Mercedes wheel rim ’holes’
Next news: Mexico, FP3: Verstappen tops final practice ahead of Hamilton, Vettel
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC