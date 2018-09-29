Logo
F1 - Magnussen’s Haas deal for two more years

"We decided that it was better to keep our drivers"


29 September 2018 - 08h03, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen has revealed that his new contract with Haas is for two more years.

The American team finally announced at Sochi that it is keeping its same driver lineup for 2019, following a period of uncertainty about Romain Grosjean’s place.

"My task was to consider all the candidates and choose the best one. And the list of drivers who did not call us was shorter than the list of drivers who did," smiled team boss Gunther Steiner.

"We decided that it was better to keep our drivers. If there is someone new, they should be much better," he added.

Dane Magnussen, who began the year as the lower paid Haas driver but has performed more consistently than Grosjean, revealed that his new deal is for 2019 and 2020.

"I look forward to continuing for another two years — and perhaps it will be longer," he told BT newspaper.

"I like two year contracts because it gives plenty of time to think about the future without stress," added Magnussen.


