Kevin Magnussen says he will not miss retiring F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

The duo have had run-ins in the past, and their latest was during qualifying when they grappled for track position.

"I don’t care about why he did it but I think it was pretty stupid and unnecessary," Haas driver Magnussen said at Monza.

"He came to see me after qualifying and laughed in my face. It’s disrespectful, he thinks he’s God. I’m looking forward to his retirement," the Dane added.

Alonso told Movistar: "It is what it is. There are drivers in many categories and then there are the drivers from Haas.

"They have the third or fourth best car on the grid and they’re out of Q2," said the McLaren driver.