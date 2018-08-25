Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen expects Haas announcement ’soon’

"I think we can announce something soon"


25 August 2018 - 10h50, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen has given the strongest indication yet that he is staying at Haas in 2019.

The future of his teammate Romain Grosjean, who has struggled in 2018, is much less clear, amid rumours he will be replaced by Charles Leclerc.

But Dane Magnussen appears to be staying.

"I have been in contact with the team in recent weeks and I think we can announce something soon," he said at Spa.

Also to BT newspaper, his boss Gunther Steiner confirmed: "We would like to announce both our drivers at the same time. I think it will happen in a few weeks."

Magnussen has been in the headlines this week, after losing a court battle against his former manager. The 25-year-old driver was ordered to give up 20 per cent of his annual income as a result.

"I don’t really know what to say about it — it’s all a bit confusing. I don’t feel that I won or that I lost. I can’t really explain it," Magnussen said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (226 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC