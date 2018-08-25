Kevin Magnussen has given the strongest indication yet that he is staying at Haas in 2019.

The future of his teammate Romain Grosjean, who has struggled in 2018, is much less clear, amid rumours he will be replaced by Charles Leclerc.

But Dane Magnussen appears to be staying.

"I have been in contact with the team in recent weeks and I think we can announce something soon," he said at Spa.

Also to BT newspaper, his boss Gunther Steiner confirmed: "We would like to announce both our drivers at the same time. I think it will happen in a few weeks."

Magnussen has been in the headlines this week, after losing a court battle against his former manager. The 25-year-old driver was ordered to give up 20 per cent of his annual income as a result.

"I don’t really know what to say about it — it’s all a bit confusing. I don’t feel that I won or that I lost. I can’t really explain it," Magnussen said.