Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen could do Daytona, Le Mans

"We are working on it, but not very seriously"


20 September 2018 - 13h14, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen could be about to join Fernando Alonso in adding some endurance sports car racing to his schedule.

Denmark’s BT newspaper reports that the Haas driver wants to join his father Jan at Corvette for the 24 hour races of Daytona and Le Mans.

"Corvette can see the potential of a father and son team at Le Mans," Jan, who raced in F1 for McLaren and Stewart in the 90s, said.

"But they need a team for four races and the problem is that Kevin can only do the two 24 hour races because the other two coincide with formula one.

"I’m trying to make them change their mind so that Kevin can do the two," Jan Magnussen added.

Kevin, though, is not hopeful a deal will be struck.

"We are working on it, but not very seriously," he said. "I don’t think it will happen in 2019."

At any rate, Magnussen’s F1 team Haas will not prevent the 25-year-old from racing outside of F1 if the opportunity does arise.

"As long as it does not clash with our formula one programme, we will not stand in the way," said team owner Gene Haas.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()