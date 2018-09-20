Kevin Magnussen could be about to join Fernando Alonso in adding some endurance sports car racing to his schedule.

Denmark’s BT newspaper reports that the Haas driver wants to join his father Jan at Corvette for the 24 hour races of Daytona and Le Mans.

"Corvette can see the potential of a father and son team at Le Mans," Jan, who raced in F1 for McLaren and Stewart in the 90s, said.

"But they need a team for four races and the problem is that Kevin can only do the two 24 hour races because the other two coincide with formula one.

"I’m trying to make them change their mind so that Kevin can do the two," Jan Magnussen added.

Kevin, though, is not hopeful a deal will be struck.

"We are working on it, but not very seriously," he said. "I don’t think it will happen in 2019."

At any rate, Magnussen’s F1 team Haas will not prevent the 25-year-old from racing outside of F1 if the opportunity does arise.

"As long as it does not clash with our formula one programme, we will not stand in the way," said team owner Gene Haas.