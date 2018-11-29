Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F2 - Louis Delétraz tops Day 1 at Yas Marina

Swiss driver sets fastest laptime in opening day of post-season testing

 F1


Miniboutik



Louis Delétraz set the best laptime overall with reigning Champions Carlin in today’s Day 1 of post-season testing at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Swiss driver is the only man today who has dipped under 1m50s; he lapped the track in a 1:49.984 this evening to top the timesheet ahead of RUSSIAN TIME’s Luca Ghiotto and rookie Callum Ilott with Charouz Racing System.

As soon as the pitlane opened this morning all twenty cars dove onto the track with Juan Manuel Correa (MP Motorsport) the first man to set a time. ART’s Nyck De Vries went top in the first 30 minutes with a laptime of 1:51.311 ahead of GP3 graduates Ilott and Ryan Tveter (Trident). F2 returnee Nobuharu Matsushita rapidly found a good pace with his 2019 Carlin car to move up to P2 in the timesheet just before Nicholas Latifi broke the 1m51s barrier and lapped the track in a 1:50.910, enough to claim the top spot.

De Vries also improved on his personal best to dip under 1m51s, but he ended 2 hundredths slower than Latifi. In the final hour, Ghiotto went P1 in a 1:50.562 – a time that no one could beat until the end of the session. The proceedings were halted briefly with 30 minutes left on the clock after De Vries stopped on track at Turn 11.

At the chequered flag, Ghiotto led Latifi, De Vries, Tveter, Matsushita, Sergio Sette Câmara, Ilott, Anthoine Hubert, Leonardo Pulcini and Delétraz.

2018 GP3 Champion Hubert set the early pace in the evening session until Sette Câmara went quickest in a 1:50.814. De Vries also improved to go top with a laptime 4 tenths better than the Brazilian’s.

As the sun slowly set above the circuit, Latifi completed a flyer to go quickest in a 1:50.327 but the session was soon red flagged following a technical issue with the lighting system. After this was fixed, the action resumed and the session was extended by the amount of time lost. Delétraz put his head down and went top in a 1:50.089.

The proceedings were halted once more courtesy of Thomas Laurent: the Frenchman stopped at Turn 16. The remainder of the session was studious. Delétraz found some extra pace to break the 1m50s barrier and clocked in a laptime of a 1:49.984 with one hour and thirty minutes left in the day.

At the chequered flag, Delétraz remained P1 ahead of Ghiotto, Ilott, Latifi, De Vries, Tatiana Caldéron, Sette Câmara, Matsushita, Sean Gelael, and Correa.

Day 2 will start at 11.45, local time.


29 November 2018 - 17h22, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Sean Gelael stays with Prema for 2019 season
Next news: Juan Manuel Correa quickest in Day 2
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC