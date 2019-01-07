Carlin have confirmed that Louis Delétraz will join their team for the 2019 Formula 2 season. The Swiss racer enjoyed a strong post-season test with the team in Abu Dhabi in which he ended as the fastest driver overall. Delétraz already has experience in the highly competitive championship after a solid season racing to tenth place overall, including a brilliant podium in Monaco, and will now join Carlin for a season-long assault.

21-year-old Delétraz completes Carlin’s 2019 F2 line up on the back of the teams’ hugely successful 2018 campaign which saw them clinch the Teams’ Championship at the final round in Abu Dhabi. Delétraz also made his Formula One debut with the Haas Formula 1 team during the Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test.

Louis said of the upcoming year working with the British squad: “I’m very happy to join Carlin for the 2019 F2 season. I know the team because we already worked together in the past and the F2 post season test went perfectly. I’m really excited for 2019 to start, I already feel like I’m at home in the team and the motivation from everyone is amazing! I’m very thankful for the amazing support and trust of my sponsors. All together we’re a strong team!”

Carlin Team Principal Trevor Carlin added: “We are so pleased to welcome Louis back to the team for the upcoming season. We’ve worked with him for one race in the 2016 and in post-season testing last month in Abu Dhabi. He’s a fantastic driver to work with and I’m sure we can have a strong season together when we hit the ground running once again next season.”