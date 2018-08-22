F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches wants Fernando Alonso to remain in the sport as an ambassador.

The two-time champion is quitting at the end of the year, declaring that "When the talking is more about politics and bad radio messages, I think there are other things that give me more action and happiness".

Alonso is tipped to switch full-time to Indycar.

Bratches, Liberty Media’s F1 commercial chief, said he is disappointed.

"I hope that we can keep him as an ambassador so that he can help to bring this great sport forward," he is quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I had hoped he would be here for ten years more. He’s a hero and a legend and he’s meant so much to the sport."

Bratches said Alonso has a point about how predictable F1 has become.

"Alonso is right," he said. "But there is certainly a chance now to make the sport less predictable and we are going to work on that."