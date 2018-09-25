Logo
F1 - Liberty eyes adding ’Q4’ to qualifying

"We want qualifying to be less predictable"


25 September 2018 - 08h30, by GMM 

Liberty Media could be looking at adding another segment to the current ’knockout’-style qualifying format.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that under consideration is the addition of a ’Q4’ segment in order to add excitement to the Saturday session that determines the grid order.

Each of the new Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 segments would be shorter in duration, with fewer cars eliminated.

"We want qualifying to be less predictable, so that it is more likely that the strongest cars can end up in the ’wrong’ positions," explained F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn.

"Perhaps by reducing the number of laps each driver can do in each segment, the teams will not be able to optimise everything as they are able to currently," he added.

"But we will act very cautiously, because the current format is popular and successful," Brawn said.


