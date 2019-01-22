Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Liberty continues push for budget cap

The cap would start at $185 million

 F1


Miniboutik



The proposed budget cap remained a hot topic of conversation at the latest meeting of the strategy group.

The first strategy group meeting of 2019 took place last week in Geneva, Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport and Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport report.

It was Mattia Binotto’s first such meeting as Ferrari boss, and La Gazzetta dello Sport cited a source who said the Italian was more like Stefano Domenicali than the harder Maurizio Arrivabene he replaces.

As for the FIA and Liberty Media, they presented their renewed push for a budget cap that will begin in 2021. In the first year, the cap would start at $185 million, reducing to $160m and $135 over the following seasons.

Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren are said to have agreed.

This is in part because the FIA and Liberty have agreed to exclude engine costs, top manager and driver salaries, and marketing and hospitality expenses.

The legal sale of parts from one team to another was reportedly also discussed.

Gene Haas, the Haas team owner, says the budget cap could help the smaller teams catch up to the big-spending top three.

"Probably (it will), if it reduces the size of their research and development," he said.

"I guess for every person we have they have five people. If there’s anything that can reduce that gap between the technology they have and what we don’t have, that would probably be very helpful," Haas added.


22 January 2019 - 09h10, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Vettel says 2019 world title target ’clear’
Next news: Guanyu Zhou joins the Renault Sport Academy for 2019
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC