F1 - Liberty Media could sell F1 - report

Liberty is "exploring scenarios"

Liberty Media could be looking to sell F1 already.

The American company, having bought the rights in 2016 and appointed Chase Carey to replace long-time F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2017, is reportedly now considering its place in the sport.

According to the sports business news publication johnwallstreet.com, Liberty is "exploring scenarios that would decrease (its) stake in the international racing circuit".

Liberty’s 2016 deal valued F1 at $8 billion.

Johnwallstreet.com said Ecclestone, 88, might buy F1 back "for a fraction" of that price.

Blick newspaper quoted Ecclestone as saying recently: "So far I have not seen a thing that makes sense. They (Liberty) are doing almost everything wrong."


28 January 2019 - 09h45, by GMM 



