Charles Leclerc is targeting two grand prix wins for his first year with Ferrari.

A few days ago, team boss Maurizio Arrivabene said he will work to "protect" the young Monaco-born driver from "the possibility of being burned" in 2019.

"He must think of next season as a year of apprenticeship," the Italian added.

Leclerc, 21, said getting his first taste of life as a Ferrari race driver at the recent Abu Dhabi test was "incredible".

"I can hardly believe that next year I’ll be in that red car and racing," the 2018 Sauber driver told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I aim to grow, to learn, and I have the good fortune to work next to a four time world champion," Leclerc added.

"I would like to win two grands prix: Monaco, my home and on the roads I have travelled on the bus, and Monza. I cannot wait to race in Italy with the Cavillino."