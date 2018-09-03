Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc back on pole for 2019 Ferrari seat

"There’s always going to be options"


3 September 2018 - 10h45, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc is back on pole position for a plum Ferrari seat in 2019.

Before the death of president Sergio Marchionne, the young Monaco born driver looked set to be promoted by Ferrari from his current seat at Sauber.

But after Marchionne died, new Ferrari chief Louis Camilleri was believed to have preferred that Raikkonen stay after all.

However, it is believed Marchionne actually arranged a ’pre-contract’ with Leclerc some months ago regarding 2019, and Camilleri is prepared to honour the deal made with the 20-year-old’s manager Nicolas Todt.

The information was reported by authoritative publications including Auto Motor und Sport, Blick and Kolner Express.

Camilleri said at Monza: "Nothing has been decided yet and there is no time window. The final decision will be made by Maurizio Arrivabene."

It is believed Arrivabene would actually prefer to keep 38-year-old Raikkonen, while technical boss Mattia Binotto is championing Leclerc’s cause.

Asked on Sunday if he has ’options’ for the future beyond Ferrari, Finn Raikkonen answered: "There’s always going to be options in life generally.

"It depends on what I want to do. It depends on a lot of things. So we’ll see in the future what will happen," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC