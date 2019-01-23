Logo
F1 - Leclerc arrival ’alarm’ for Vettel - Zanardi

Charles Leclerc’s arrival at Ferrari this year is an "alarm" for Sebastian Vettel.

That is the view of famous former F1 and Indy driver Alex Zanardi.

He was asked by Corriere della Sera about the arrival at Ferrari of youngster Leclerc, after Vettel failed to win the 2018 title.

"It is a very positive choice, and also useful to give Vettel a little alarm, not that he needs it," said Zanardi.

"Raikkonen is still a great champion, but a check was needed. Leclerc’s talent is great, but I hope Vettel remains the leader of the team, because in recent times Ferrari’s problem was not the drivers.

"Now thyey need to improve the car and beat Hamilton, who never makes mistakes," Zanardi added.

Zanardi, who lost his legs in a 2001 Indycar crash, also took a moment to wish Robert Kubica well as the Pole prepares for his return to F1 in 2019.

"Just like me, he has limitations that prevent him from doing everything he did before. It’s called disability, but it’s rather relative," the Italian said.

"There is no man who can fly, but we scratched our heads and now it is normal to take a plane," Zanardi added.


23 January 2019 - 14h27, by GMM 



