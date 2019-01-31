Logo
F1 - Lauda to be back in shape ’soon’ - son

"He needs to do physiotherapy"

Niki Lauda will be back in action "soon".

That is the claim of the F1 legend’s son, 37-year-old Mathias Lauda.

"Dad underwent a complex operation and has had bad moments, but he has a strong character and is fighting," Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

69-year-old Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, has finally returned home following surgery and rehabilitation for a lung transplant.

Niki’s latest setback was a further hospitalisation for influenza.

"He needs to do physiotherapy to recover his energies. He is training furiously and I hope that soon we will see him in shape," Mathias said.

Mathias Lauda drives for Aston Martin in the world endurance championship.


31 January 2019 



