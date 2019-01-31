|
|
F1 - Lauda to be back in shape ’soon’ - son
"He needs to do physiotherapy"
|
|
|
Niki Lauda will be back in action "soon".
That is the claim of the F1 legend’s son, 37-year-old Mathias Lauda.
"Dad underwent a complex operation and has had bad moments, but he has a strong character and is fighting," Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
69-year-old Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, has finally returned home following surgery and rehabilitation for a lung transplant.
Niki’s latest setback was a further hospitalisation for influenza.
"He needs to do physiotherapy to recover his energies. He is training furiously and I hope that soon we will see him in shape," Mathias said.
Mathias Lauda drives for Aston Martin in the world endurance championship.
31 January 2019 - 15h56, by GMM
Previous news: 2019 champion team ’up in the air’ - Wolff
|
|