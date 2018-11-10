Logo
F1 - Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019 - Wolff

"It's all Niki and the doctors' decision"

If an Abu Dhabi comeback does not work for Niki Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman should be back in the paddock by Melbourne next year.

That is the claim of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, reacting to news that 69-year-old F1 legend Lauda in fact wants to be back in action after his long layoff for a lung transplant in just two weeks.

Wolff told Osterreich newspaper in Brazil: "It’s all Niki and the doctors’ decision.

"But if it’s not Abu Dhabi, then he will be with us in Australia in March."

Wolff laughed that Lauda will be giving staff at the rehabilitation clinic a hard time as he chases his comeback target.

"He torments the therapists to the maximum. I’m sure they wish he was back with us already," the Austrian laughed.


10 November 2018 - 11h50, by GMM 



Plus
