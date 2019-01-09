Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda still scheduled to leave hospital next week

"The situation is more complex than with a healthy person"

 F1


Miniboutik



Niki Lauda’s doctor has played down rumours the Mercedes team chairman is back in a life-threatening situation with pneumonia.

Earlier, it emerged that while on holiday with his family in the wake of his 2018 lung transplant, the F1 legend had to fly back to Austria to be treated for influenza A.

It was confirmed that Lauda, 69, was back in intensive care, but Welt newspaper and other publications said the Mercedes team chairman had developed pneumonia.

Lauda’s treating doctor Walter Klepetko told Kurier newspaper that the great Austrian is "very tired", explaining that it is "not a classic infection" and "more than a cold".

"Because of the transplant, the situation is more complex than with a healthy person," he added.

But Osterreich newspaper insisted that Lauda is not in a life-threatening situation and is still scheduled to leave the hospital sometime next week.

Klepetko said Lauda could not be treated on a "normal ward" due to his transplant, but he is already able to get out of bed.

"Niki was looking after his health and doing everything right," he added. "In his situation, certain risks are inevitable."

Klepetko explained that Lauda does not have pneumonia, is not ordered to stay in bed, and does not need to be ventilated.


9 January 2019 - 13h05, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Monza boss backs Arrivabene axe

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC