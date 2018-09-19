According to Toto Wolff, F1 legend Niki Lauda is still his old self as he recovers from life-saving lung transplant surgery in Vienna.

Lauda, the triple world champion and Mercedes team chairman, is not likely to be seen in the paddock for the rest of 2018, but his friend and colleague Toto Wolff says Lauda is at least on the road to recovery.

Wolff, the Mercedes boss, said 69-year-old Lauda was even in a joking mood when he visited him in hospital.

"I was very worried to see him after his gigantic operation," Wolff told RTL.

"I went in and the first thing he did was smile. I thought I should continue where we left off and I said ’You’ve looked better’.

"He mouthed ’asshole’ to me and I knew then that Niki is on the right path," Wolff added.